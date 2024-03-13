Aamir Khan Opens Up On Encouraging New Talents; Says 'I Really Want To Promote Young Actors

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. With his choice of scripts, the actor has consistently shocked both audiences and admirers. His outstanding performance has set a new standard. With 'Laapataa Ladies' from his Aamir Khan Productions winning hearts across the nation and is the only most positively reviewed film of the year, the superstar is currently occupied with the shooting schedule of his next release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and is also simultaneously working on the production of 'Lahore 1947', the important film from his production that brings trio of Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together.

It is well known that Aamir Khan and his productions have launched several prominent talents and have given them the platform to shine on the big screens. The recently released 'Laapataa Ladies' is the perfect example of it where he introduced three debutant talents Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Recently, Aamir Khan was Live on the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions where he interacted with the fans and the audiences.

During the social media interaction session, Aamir Khan talked about encouraging young talents in the entertainment world and said, "I Really want to promote young and new actors, If you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry."

The superstar also spoke about Sitaare Zameen Par in social media interaction and said that the film is eying for a Christmas release this year and he promised that if Taare Zameen Par made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you entertain.