Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Completes Japan Schedule Of New Film With Sai Pallavi- Details Inside

Junaid Khan film name: Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has recently concluded the Japan phase of his forthcoming film. The young actor spent around 50 days in Sapporo, Japan, working on this unnamed project. This development marks an exciting phase in the movie's production, which already completed its Mumbai schedule before heading to Japan.

Insiders reveal that Junaid Khan is on his way back after a month and a half of intense shooting in Sapporo. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, explores the scenic beauty of Sapporo, a first for the Indian cinema. This project is gaining traction, promising moviegoers a novel visual treat with its fresh locale and Junaid's portrayal of a romantic lead.

"Junaid Khan is coming back from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule," a source told India Today.