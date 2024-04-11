Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Brutally TROLLED Over Weird Makeup Look In Viral Video, Fans Mock: PK Ka Beta

Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Gets Trolled: Aamir Khan's children have been a hot topic of discussion lately. First, daughter Ira Khan's unconventional wedding stole the spotlight, and now son Junaid is causing a stir as he was recently spotted by the paparazzi. Junaid was seen sporting a black tilak and bold jet-black kajal, prompting various speculations. Some suggest that Junaid was wearing makeup, attributing it to his return from a shoot. Looking shy and avoiding the cameras, Junaid did not pay much attention to the cameramen. He posed to give a shot and then moved away. But his makeup became a matter of talk, creating sensation on the internet.

AAMIR KHAN'S SON BRUTALLY TROLLED FOR MAKEUP LOOK

As Paparazzi spotted Junaid outside Prithvi theater in Mumbai, he didn't have any option but to pose in front of the camera. He said to the cameramen, "Avi v makeup mei hu." As Viral Bhayani posted the viral video, instantly comment section started flooding with people mocking the satr kid's look.

