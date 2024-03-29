Adah Sharma Viral Video: The Kerala Story Actress Gives Elephants A Bath, Her Fitness Regime Will Surprise You

Adah Sharma, known for her roles in 'Sunflower Season 2’ and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story’, brings a unique perspective to fitness, intertwining her workout sessions with fun and camaraderie. Infusing elements of the traditional weapon-based martial art, Silambam, into her regimen, Sharma champions the idea of enjoyable workouts, especially when done with friends.Speaking to IANS, the 31-year-old actress shared insights into her distinctive approach to maintaining fitness. She emphasized the importance of enjoyment in workouts, stating, "Workouts should always be fun and working out with friends is the best." Sharma’s recent activities included bathing elephants, an endeavor she described as not just a bonding experience with these majestic creatures but also as an effective full-body workout. “The elephants are my friends and giving them a bath is a whole core body workout, which takes an hour. From shoulders, to biceps, to glutes and legs,” said Sharma.

However, Adah Sharma doesn’t limit her fitness routine to physical exercises alone. She highlighted the significant role of diet in achieving fitness goals. “This workout is equal to crunches and leg raises and weight training altogether. Diet plays an important role in fitness. I'm also a pure vegetarian just like my favourite elephants,” she added, showcasing her holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

On the professional front, Sharma continues to make waves in the entertainment industry with her versatile acting skills. After captivating audiences in 'Sunflower Season 2’ and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story’, she is set to appear in the upcoming project 'The Game Of Girgit’, promising to deliver yet another stellar performance.