Adhyayan Suman Reveals How He Bagged Role In Heeramandi After Initially Being Rejected By Sanjay LeelaBhansali

Adhyayan Suman's character in Heeramandi has already grabbed attention from many right after his first look was revealed. But little did we know that the actor was initially rejected by the director right after the audition. However, the actor recently opened up on how he bagged the role of Zoravar in the historical drama.

How Adhyayan Suman Bagged Role In Heeramandi

Adhyayan Suman will be seen portraying the young Zoravar, the younger version of Shekhar Suman, his father in Heeramandi. Talking to News18, Adhyayan said, "This is something I couldn't have imagined in my life," adding, "It has always been my dream to work with my father. And I do share one scene with him in the show. It's a very interesting scene."

