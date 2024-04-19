Adil Hussain Sticks To His 'Regret' Comment On Doing Kabir Singh After Getting Bashed By The Director

Adil Hussain Sticks To His Comment: Adil Hussain has been making headlines after he said that he 'regrets' doing role in Kabir Singh, which he also called a 'misogynistic' film that he signed in for without reading the script. After which the director didn't take the interview lightly and threatened Adil to replace his face with AI. However, even after all these, the actor in his latest statement revealed he is reluctant to 'change' his mind.

Adil Hussain's Controversial Interview

Calling it a 'regret', earlier Adil revealed that he walked out of the movie theatre in 20 minutes while watching the film. He also revealed that he hasn't read the script of the movie upon signing in for it. In his interview in AP Podcast, Adil said, "I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn't have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified."

