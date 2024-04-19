Entertainment LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Ranveer Singh Reacts To His Viral Deepfake Video

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Friday is here with latest entertainment gossips that will keep you hooked! In this scorching heat, take a sip of your favorite cooler and munch your snacks and start scrolling the page, because we are going to update all the tids and bits of the entertainment industries across region or borders. Advertisement For the unversed, Adil Hussain earlier claimed to 'regret' his role in the 'misogynistic' movie, Kabir Singh, to which the director slammed the actor calling him 'greedy'. Now, Adil responded yet again to Vanga's bashing tweet. Advertisement On the other hand, Friday comes with a great news for Salman Khan fans, as the actor is all set to start shooting for his upcoming release, Sikandar, following his usual schedule. Check out all the details as we unfold each with time- Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On His Viral Deepfake Video Hours after Ranveer Singh's deepfake video promoting a political party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 went viral on social media, the Bajirao Mastani actor broke his silence on the same. On Friday afternoon, the actor took his Instagram story and posted a note that read, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn" ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding Festivities Begins With Haldi Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan wedding festivities begins on April 19 with Haldi ceremony. The actress uploaded a video on her Instagram saying, "aj meri haldi hai aur meri dulhan ke ghar bhi dhol nagare bajne chahiye ❤️🥰 such a sweet surprise ❤️ @dipakchauhan09 entered house after gym and laga haayeeeee meri shadi bas 5 din mein hai 🤗❤️ .. dipak ki Arti ❤️ and appuuuu thank u to just come in 3 min... from another wing in just one cal." Entertainement LIVE Update: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro...In Dino' Pospostponed Again; Sequel Gets New Release Date Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Metro... In Dino' release date got postponed again. Directed by Anurag Basu, the much-awaited sequel is now scheduled to hit cinemas on 29th November 2024! The anthology also stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. ENTERTAINMENT LIVE Update: Komal Pandey & BF Sddharth Batra Buys New House MUMKIN Komal Pandey took to social media to give update about her new house that she made together with Siddharth Batra. She revealed that their profession was affected in between as the couple were busy building their house. They have named their house 'Mumkin' and it is expected to be in crores. Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Note Amid Rs 97 Cr Property Seize Reports Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra shared a cryptic note on Instagram hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized his property worth Rs 97.79 crores in a probe connected to a Bitcoin ponzi scam. He took to his Insta story and shared a note that read, "Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth." Salman Khan Makes His 1st Public Appearance With Tight Security Days After House Firing Incident Earlier today (April 19), Bollywood actor Salman Khan made his first public appearance days after the shocking house firing case outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with tight security as he jetted off from the city for the first time after the firing incident. ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Kaam Chalu Hai Review: Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Drama Shines Social Issue Rajpal Yadav delivers a standout performance in the emotional drama 'Kaam Chalu Hai,' showcasing his versatility beyond comedy. Despite a basic storyline, his acting shines, evoking chills with his portrayal. However, expectations for Giaa Manek's performance were higher. The music adds to the film's appeal, earning it a solid 3 out of 5 rating. ENT LIVE Updates: Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Post After ED Attaches His Property In Fraud Case Raj Kundra's name came yet again in the list of ED after the central agency attached his Rs. 98 Cr worth properties in fraud case related to Bitcoin investmenT. Raj wrote, sharing a picture of a roaring lion on his Instagram story, 'Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth'.