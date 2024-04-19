Entertainment LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Ranveer Singh Reacts To His Viral Deepfake Video


Entertainment LIVE Updates: Friday is here with latest entertainment gossips that will keep you hooked! In this scorching heat, take a sip of your favorite cooler and munch your snacks and start scrolling the page, because we are going to update all the tids and bits of the entertainment industries across region or borders.

For the unversed, Adil Hussain earlier claimed to 'regret' his role in the 'misogynistic' movie, Kabir Singh, to which the director slammed the actor calling him 'greedy'. Now, Adil responded yet again to Vanga's bashing tweet.

On the other hand, Friday comes with a great news for Salman Khan fans, as the actor is all set to start shooting for his upcoming release, Sikandar, following his usual schedule. Check out all the details as we unfold each with time-

1713532534

Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On His Viral Deepfake Video

Hours after Ranveer Singh's deepfake video promoting a political party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 went viral on social media, the Bajirao Mastani actor broke his silence on the same. On Friday afternoon, the actor took his Instagram story and posted a note that read, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn"

1713530390

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding Festivities Begins With Haldi

Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan wedding festivities begins on April 19 with Haldi ceremony. The actress uploaded a video on her Instagram saying, "aj meri haldi hai aur meri dulhan ke ghar bhi dhol nagare bajne chahiye ❤️🥰 such a sweet surprise ❤️ @dipakchauhan09 entered house after gym and laga haayeeeee meri shadi bas 5 din mein hai 🤗❤️ .. dipak ki Arti ❤️ and appuuuu thank u to just come in 3 min... from another wing in just one cal."

1713528602

Entertainement LIVE Update: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro...In Dino' Pospostponed Again; Sequel Gets New Release Date

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Metro... In Dino' release date got postponed again. Directed by Anurag Basu, the much-awaited sequel is now scheduled to hit cinemas on 29th November 2024! The anthology also stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead.

1713525539

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE Update: Komal Pandey & BF Sddharth Batra Buys New House MUMKIN

Komal Pandey took to social media to give update about her new house that she made together with Siddharth Batra. She revealed that their profession was affected in between as the couple were busy building their house. They have named their house 'Mumkin' and it is expected to be in crores.

1713524471

Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Note Amid Rs 97 Cr Property Seize Reports

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra shared a cryptic note on Instagram hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized his property worth Rs 97.79 crores in a probe connected to a Bitcoin ponzi scam. He took to his Insta story and shared a note that read, "Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth."

1713519610

Salman Khan Makes His 1st Public Appearance With Tight Security Days After House Firing Incident

Earlier today (April 19), Bollywood actor Salman Khan made his first public appearance days after the shocking house firing case outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with tight security as he jetted off from the city for the first time after the firing incident.

1713517553

ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Kaam Chalu Hai Review: Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Drama Shines Social Issue

Rajpal Yadav delivers a standout performance in the emotional drama 'Kaam Chalu Hai,' showcasing his versatility beyond comedy. Despite a basic storyline, his acting shines, evoking chills with his portrayal. However, expectations for Giaa Manek's performance were higher. The music adds to the film's appeal, earning it a solid 3 out of 5 rating.

1713512725

ENT LIVE Updates: Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Post After ED Attaches His Property In Fraud Case

Raj Kundra's name came yet again in the list of ED after the central agency attached his Rs. 98 Cr worth properties in fraud case related to Bitcoin investmenT. Raj wrote, sharing a picture of a roaring lion on his Instagram story, 'Learning to stay calm when you feel disrespected is a different type of growth'.

1713512444

ENT LIVE Updates: Spiritual Master Sadh Guru Casts His Vote In Lok Sabha Poll

Spiritual master Sadh Guru cast his vote in Tamil Nadu. Taking to Instagram, the yogic master has shared a picture of himself where he could be seen casting vote and showing off his inked finger.

1713508713

ENT LIVE Updates: Vijay Sethupathi Cast His Vote In Lok Sabha Election 2024

Merry Christmas actor, Vijay Sethupathi, cast his vote and posed for a picture after that. He could be seen showing off his inked finger before leaving the premises.

1713507671

ENT LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Polls

As the general election of India begins on 19th April, the phase 1 has already started. The voting is taking place in 21 states and union territories including Tamil Nadu. And thus several south stars including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, and Dhanush cast their votes.

1713505567

ENT LIVE Updates: Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli Spotted At Airport Returning From Dubai

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are spotted at Hyderabad airport as they returned from Dubai. They were accompanied by KL Narayana, who is bankrolling their upcoming movie. In a paparazzo video, Mahesh could be seen donning a grey tshirt along with a black and white jacket pairing them up with jeans and a cap along with sunglasses and backpack. On the other hand, Rajamouli could be seen wearing a brown tshirt and blue jacket. The duo is rumoured to be working together for initially titled, SSMB29.

1713504743

ENT LIVE Updates: Kajol Shares Adorable Picture Of Daughter Nysa On Her Birthday

Kajol took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Nysa on her 21st birthday. She wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me " mama ". Its like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. Its so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow."

1713501925

ENT LIVE Updates: Adil Hussain Sticks To His 'Regret' Comment On Doing Kabir Singh

Adil Hussain earlier commented that he regrets working in Kabir Singh calling it a 'misogynistic' movie. However, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga bashed the actor and threatened to replace his face with AI in his latest tweet. After his tweet went viral, Adil again said that he will stick to his statement. He said that he expressed his opinion in an interview and not on social media, continuing, “I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand."

1713501553

ENT LIVE Updates: Salman Khan To Start Shooting For Sikandar

After firing incident, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan confirmed that the star will follow his usual shooting schedule. Now, within a week of the incident, it is reported that Salman Khan is going to start the shooting of is upcming movie, Sikandar, by May, 2024. Bankrolled by Sajiad Nadiadwala, the AR Murugadooss film will be in theatres in Eid, 2025.

