Entertainment LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Ranveer Singh Reacts To His Viral Deepfake Video

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Friday is here with latest entertainment gossips that will keep you hooked! In this scorching heat, take a sip of your favorite cooler and munch your snacks and start scrolling the page, because we are going to update all the tids and bits of the entertainment industries across region or borders. For the unversed, Adil Hussain earlier claimed to 'regret' his role in the 'misogynistic' movie, Kabir Singh, to which the director slammed the actor calling him 'greedy'. Now, Adil responded yet again to Vanga's bashing tweet. On the other hand, Friday comes with a great news for Salman Khan fans, as the actor is all set to start shooting for his upcoming release, Sikandar, following his usual schedule. Check out all the details as we unfold each with time-
Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On His Viral Deepfake Video
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding Festivities Begins With Haldi
Entertainement LIVE Update: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro...In Dino' Pospostponed Again; Sequel Gets New Release Date
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE Update: Komal Pandey & BF Sddharth Batra Buys New House MUMKIN
Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Note Amid Rs 97 Cr Property Seize Reports
Salman Khan Makes His 1st Public Appearance With Tight Security Days After House Firing Incident
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Kaam Chalu Hai Review: Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Drama Shines Social Issue
ENT LIVE Updates: Raj Kundra Shares Cryptic Post After ED Attaches His Property In Fraud Case
