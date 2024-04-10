After Accusing Kangana Ranaut Of ‘Hypnotizing’ Son Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman Calls It ‘Just A Phase’

If you are a Bollywood buff, you must've heard about the controversy between Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut. After a ugly breakup, Kangana was accused of black magic and 'hypnotizing' the veteran actor's son by Shekhar himself.

After Adhyayan Suman claimed that Kangana Ranaut did black magic on him while they were dating, Shekhar Suman supported the statement saying how his wife Alka found "supari, some coins and other weird things from Adhyayan's drawer."

Advertisement

He solidified the claim saying, "I called family's panditji and they (the priests) confirmed that Adhyayan was hypnotised. From his eyes it seemed either he was a drugged or was under the influence of someone."

Did Shekhar Suman Offer Peace To Kangana Ranaut?

When Shekhar Suman was asked if he would like to build an equation with Kangana Ranaut now that she joined the BJP that he also supports, Shekhar said calling everything 'just a phase', "We are not holding on to anything at all. Not the family, not Adhyayan. I think it is pointless talking about it. I said it was just a phase. It happens, and then it's over."

Advertisement

Earlier in 2023, Shekhar said there should be no 'inimical feelings' when he talked about Kangana, "I mean, these relationships happen, and nobody wants to sort of have a relationship and just break up and move on... They (Kangana and Adhyayan) were happy when they were together and then they went their own way. It was destiny. There should be no ill will or no inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, things happen. But one should always look back with fondness."

Advertisement

More About Kangana Ranaut And Adhyayan Suman's Relationship

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman started dating each other in 2008. They have also done a film together, Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2009, after which they called it quits.