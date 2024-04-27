After TMKOC's Sodhi; THIS Munna Bhai MBBS Actors' Missing Reports Since 8 Years Go Viral: DEETS

According to The Indian Express, the actor had left his house on December 31 and told his mother that he was going to watch a film on that day. Reportedly, he had also asked her mother Durga to tag along but she didn't agree.

Later, the young actor had borrowed Rs 500 from his mother and had allegedy texted his father at 10:30 PM, saying that he was gonna attend a party and would come back the next morning. Unfortunately, he never came back.

As per reports, there has been no development in the missing case.

According to the Police, Vishal was last seen at Godbunder Road, Thane, with his girlfriend on 1st January 2016 at around 11:45 AM while getting into an autorickshaw to Andheri for a shoot. His last Facebook post was a 'Happy New Year' wish on the same day.

As per reports, there was no ransom call or activity in his bank account. Reportedly, police also found no discrepancies in his then-gf's statement. Cops are still clueless about his whereabouts.

According to Vishal's mother, few months before he disappeared, the actors then-gf had filed a complaint of rape and assault again him in October 2015. Vishal's gf was said to be a TV actor.

Vishal Thakkar's Other Projects

Besides Munna Bhai MBBS, Vishal Thakkar also appeared in films like Chandi Bar, Tango Charlie and Tum: A Dangerous Obsession. He was also a part of TMKOC briefly.