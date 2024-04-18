Ahan Shetty Gets Sanki as He Prepares for Upcoming Action Film

Ahan Shetty is giving his all to prepare for his upcoming movie "Sanki"! The actor recently took to Instagram to share a post-workout selfie, showcasing his dedication to fitness.

In the photo, Ahan shows off his post workout pump in a mirror selfie, clearly showing the intensity of his training. He captioned the photo "feeling SANKI." This playful caption is a clear reference to the title of his upcoming film, cleverly hinting at the action-packed nature of the role.

