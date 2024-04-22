Ahead Of Shaitaan OTT Release, WHEN & WHERE To Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer's Gujarati Original?

Shaitaan OTT Release: Ajay Devgn started this year with bang! The actor delivered one of the highest grossers of the first quarter of this year - Shaitaan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller also starred R Madhavan as the charming baddie, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. While fans can't wait to watch/re-watch Shaitaan after its OTT release, here's where you can catch up the original flick of the Ajay Devgn starrer before the Hindi remake arrive on a streaming platflorm. Read on...

Advertisement

Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform

Shaitaan was released earlier this year on the special occasion of International Women's Day, i.e. March 8, 2024! The film was a box office success and fans can't wait for its OTT release.

Advertisement