Akshay Kumar's First Salary Was? Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actor Makes SHOCKING Revelation, First Job, & Mor

Akshay Kumar First Job REVEALED: Did you know Akshay Kumar, who is now popularly knows as box office king, used to make less than Rs. 200 when he first started working. Akshya has recently been bagging the headlines because of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release. It was previously revealed that Akshay charged 80 crore for playing Firoz in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on the other hand, Tiger Shroff settled only with 40-45 crore fee. The man who has now became one of the highest charging actor in the industry once had to struggle to make his wants meet. Let us take a look at his Akshay's first job.

WHAT WAS AKSHAY KUMAR'S FIRST JOB?

Akshay started working at the age of 15. He used to work as an errand boy at a travel agency company in Calcutta. He revealed to Curly Tales that his salary was soemwhere around Rs. 150-200. Emphasizing on his first job, Akshay said, "If someone lacks education, they naturally have to work hard and find any job they can. This was the only job available to me at the time."

