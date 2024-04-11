Akshay-Tiger’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Leaked: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated action entertainer of the year and rightfully so. After all, it marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) managed to create immense buzz in the town and now, the action entertainer has finally hit the theatres. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened to mixed reviews from the audience, much to everyone's shock, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan full movie has been leaked online hours after it had its theatrical release.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan full movie leaked online for free download

According to media reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its box office collection worldwide.

Talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay had stated, "I have been in this industry for the last 33 years and have done many action films, but I can easily say that this is the finest product I have worked in. It is the finest action film India has ever produced."

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Crew, Maharani season 3, Article 370, Madame Web, Dunki, Fighter, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Aarya Season 3, The Family Plan etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.