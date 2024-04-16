EXCLUSIVE Interview! Alankrita Sahai On Journey From Beauty Pageant Winner To Films, Nepotism In Bollywood

Alankrita Sahai interview: It's a treat for the readers and journalists when a celebrity decides to go candid in an interview. After all, the fans are also keen to see the no-filter side of tinsel town celebrities. Filmibeat caught up with the talented Alankrita Sahai over a cup of coffee and discussed several aspects of her career, working in the film industry and a lot more.

The Bollywood diva, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, opened up about her journey from Miss India Earth to the entertainment industry, debut with Love Per Square Foot. Check out the excerpts from the interview right here!

1. Can you walk us through your journey from winning the Miss India Earth title to establishing yourself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry?

Winning the Miss India Earth title was a pivotal moment that opened many doors for me. The journey from there to establishing myself in the entertainment industry involved constant learning, adapting, and evolving. Each experience, whether it was modeling, commercials, or acting, helped me hone my skills and understand the nuances of performance.

2. Having worked in films, web projects, music videos, and television shows, what aspects do you find most fulfilling about each of these mediums?

Each medium offers a unique canvas. Films allow for depth in storytelling, web projects offer modernity and relevance, music videos are about expression in brevity, and television shows provide continuity and connection with the audience. The fulfillment comes from touching hearts and engaging minds across these platforms.

3. Your debut role in 'Love Per Square Foot' on Netflix was significant. How did this opportunity shape your career, and what valuable lessons did you take away from it?

Being part of 'Love Per Square Foot' was a game-changer for me. It wasn't just about acting in a film; it was about being part of a story that resonated with many. The experience taught me the importance of patience, persistence, and the power of digital platforms in reaching a global audience."

4. How do you view the impact of OTT platforms on the future of storytelling in the entertainment industry?

OTT platforms have revolutionized storytelling by breaking geographical and linguistic barriers. They allow for diverse stories to be told, and for actors and creators from various backgrounds to showcase their talents. The future is promising, with more inclusive and innovative narratives becoming the norm."

