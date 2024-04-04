Love & War: Alia Bhatt To Play 'Most Complex Character' Of Her Career In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's NEXT

Alia Bhatt Love & War Movie Character: Alia Bhatt is on a roll. After the grand success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming directorial titled Love & War. And this time, she will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Billed as an epic saga, Love & War is said to be a love triangle that is set against the backdrop of a war.

After winning hearts with her terrific acting range, we hear that Alia is all set to play the 'most complex character' of her career in SLB's next.

