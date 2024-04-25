Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Turn Newlyweds In New Ad Film, Talk About Their 'First Time'- WATCH

MakeMyTrip, a leader in India's online travel space, has introduced two engaging brand films featuring the dynamic duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. These films, designed to simplify and emphasize the convenience of international travel bookings, cater to a wide audience. From novices embarking on their first international journey to well-traveled individuals, the message is clear: MakeMyTrip offers a seamless, hassle-free booking experience.



A Fresh Take on International Travel

The first film introduces Alia and Ranveer as newlyweds navigating their new relationship, with a twist on the concept of 'first-time' experiences. Their apprehension about traveling abroad is cleverly addressed, showcasing how MakeMyTrip facilitates their journey planning with equal enthusiasm from both parties.

The second narrative features a high-stakes scenario with Ranveer portraying an international spy reluctant to travel. Alia, playing his superior, introduces the ease of using MakeMyTrip for international bookings, turning a tense situation into a humorous exchange.

