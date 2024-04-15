Amir Sarfaraz Who Was The Accused Murderer Of Sarabjit Singh Assassinated; Daughter Smells Conspiracy

Sarabjit Singh Murderer Assassinated: Sarabjit Singh's murder in the Pakistan jail was one of the most brutal incidents in the history of India-Pakistan relationship. Now, one of the key accused in the killing of Sarabjit Singh, is assassinated by two unknown gunmen.

Sarabjit Singh's Murderer's Assassination

The key accused, Aamir Sarfaraz aka Tamba, was shot dead by two unidentified men in Lahore on April 14. Tamba was gunned down in the Islampura area according to the report by Samaa TV. After the incident, the body has been taken into custody.

