Amruta Khanvilkar Recalls The Challenges Of Shooting In South Africa For Hansal Mehta And Jai Mehta's Lootere!

Renowned for her roles in acclaimed films such as 'Raazi,' 'Satyameva Jayate,' and 'Malang,' Amruta Khanvilkar is set to grace screens once again in the eagerly awaited thriller 'Lootere,' scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar from March 22. The series also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, and Aamir Ali.

Returning to both Bollywood and the OTT space with 'Lootere,' Amruta expresses her honour and privilege in collaborating with the show's creators, including director Hansal Mehta and his son Jai Mehta. "I believe the greatest contribution Jai and Hansal sir made to 'Lootere' is their humility, despite their significant success. Their grounded nature inspired everyone on set, from the cast to the crew, to go above and beyond," she shares.

