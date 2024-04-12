Anand Pandit Daughter Reception: SRK Not OK? King Khan Spotted Limping In Viral Video; Raises Concern

SRK Spotted Limping At Anand Pandit Daughter's Reception: Adding glamor to the party, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with producer Anand Pandit at his daughter's reception. Donning the ceremony in all black ensemble, King Khan was accompanied by Anand himself as he entered the venue. Some noticed that the actor was limping while he was walking towards the stage. SRK might be facing some issue in his kneecap or leg again as last year the actor suffered a hairline fractire on his kneecap during the shoot for Koyla.

Even though no confirmation of injury has been reported, these is only concerns about his health after spotting him limping at the party. A user commented on Instagram at the SRK's video uploaded by Pinkvilla, "Some issues with his left leg, from that match against delhi I have observed this... he is limping!!!!"

