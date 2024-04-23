Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple To Tie The Knot In 'XXX' Cr Property In London: DEETS

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Updates: After the grand 3-day pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant are all set to make their wedding even more grand. Anat-Radhika's pre-wedding became a global affair as big names and infuential personalities from across the world, including Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna and Ivanka Trump among others, made it to Jamnagar for the celebrations. The Ambanis are known for their extravagant grandeur and hospitality, and we hear that they are going all out for Anant-Radhika's wedding. As per reports, one of the wedding celebrations wil be held abroad.

Advertisement

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Date:

Anant Ambani, the youngets son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani, is all set to tie knot with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Ambani, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, in July. Jut like the pre-wedding gala, several Bollywood celebrities, politicans and sportspersons are likely to make it to the wedding guestlist as well.

Advertisement