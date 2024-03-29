Ananya Pandey & Aditya Roy Kapur Engagement Date: B-Town Couple Getting Engaged Soon? Here's What We Know

Ananya Pandey And Aditya Roy Kapur Engagement Date Revealed: Bollywood's most talked couple Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly been dating each other since Karan Johar's 50th birthday. It's been 2 years now and the couple is speculated to still be going strong. There are news that Ananya and Aditya are now planning to getting engaged. Until now, neither of them have made any formal announcement about their relationship but at many instances Ananya intentionally brought up her love life.

ARE ANANYA PANDEY AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR PLANNING AN ENGAGEMENT?

There are reports swirling around the web that the B-town couple is now planning to make their relationship official. An insider spilled the tea to Bollywood Life, saying, "Ananya and Aditya may get engaged very soon." However, the exact date of the engagement has not yet been revealed.

The insider claimed that there hasn't been any formal announcement about the engagement. There are chances that the couple might just "drop a bomb by sharing pictures" about their engagement. Ananya and Aditya are allegedly planning to take a step ahead in their relationship now when they are at a stable phase in their acting careers. The insider claimed, "Both are enjoying the appreciation that they have been receiving for their respective work. And on their personal lives too, Ananya and Aditya are extra it comfortable with each other and would like to take one step ahead in their relationship." It is believed that Ananya's family is okay with them getting engaged and eventually married in the future.

ANANYA PANDEY CONFESSES SHE AND ADITYA ROY KAPUR ARE NOT JUST FRIENDS

Kho Gaye Hum Kaha actress Ananya recently had a conversation about her beau at Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' podcast. While having a chit-chat, Neha said to Ananya, "I clicked a photograph and got the hashtag An-Adi. You and Aditya Roy Kapur were just talking, so I am just gonna clarify that you guys are just friends, just talking I happened to click a photograph at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, and people started zooming in on it. Do you wanna talk about that moment?"

Ananya cleared all the rumors with her reply. She said, "I never said we were just friends, Neha. You said that," subtly confirming she is dating Aditya.