Andaz Apna Apna 2 Cast Update: Raveena Tandon Joins 90s Sequel? Actress Says 'I'm Much Choosier'

Raveena Tandon Hints Being Featured in Andaz Apna Apna 2: The 90s superhit 'Andaz Apna Apna' is set to receive its sequel! The makers are currently working on the script, and the movie is still in its early stages of development. Amid the production, hints have emerged suggesting that the sequel could feature Raveena Tandon. The cult Bollywood movie of 1994 carved out a permanent place in everyone's heart with its exceptional storyline. The film starred renowned B-town actors such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor. It remains to be seen whether these actors will reunite on screen after three decades.

WILL RAVEENA TANDON BE A CAST OF ANDAZ APNA APNA 2

Raveena Tandon has hinted at the possibility of her involvement in the remake of the cult comedy drama. When asked if she is interested in being part of the sequel, Raveena stated to India Today, "I would love to do it." Raveena believes 'Andaz Apna Apna' was a "good comedy" and she would love to be a part of it.

Raveena believes that she is now more focussed towards choosing the quality content. She said, "I definitely am much choosier than what I started off with. But those days were different. Today is different. Today, you can end up doing great quality work rather than quantity." The actress is content with the kind of roles she is getting these days. As of now, the actress is working on 'Patna Shuklla.'

