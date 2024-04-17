Angry Rantman Death: Fans Mourn YouTuber Abhradeep Saha's Demise, Says 'Gone Too Soon'

Angry Rantman Death Fan Reaction: Angry Rantman is trending all over social media. Famously known for his job as football and film commentator, Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman died on Tuesday in Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bangalore. After facing major health issues, Abhradeep succumbed to death after being admitted to Bangalore hospital last month. Last month, he undernwent an open heart surgery. After the surgery, Abhradeep's multiple organs failed, pushing him into a critical situation. Sadly, he couldn't battle any longer and was put to death bed.

Advertisement

FANS SAYS 'GONE TOO SOON' AMID ABHRADEEP SAHA ANGRY RANTMAN'S DEATH

Amid the death of famously known YouTuber, Angry Rantman, fans are deeply saddened. Many wants the death news to not be true and come out as fake. A user commented on Twitter (now X), "Gone too soon. I remember those movie discussions and banter after football games on Facebook community groups. I hesitated to share my thoughts since morning, hoping they wouldn't turn out fake. Life is indeed unpredictable and short."

Advertisement