Ankita Lokhande Getting Typecast In Movies; Is TV Image Playing The Spoilsport For Her?

Ankita Lokhande is one of the biggest names on television. Till now, she has done only one fiction show, Pavitra Rishta, and even though she left the show in 2014, a decade back, people still remember her as Archana. There's no doubt that Ankita won many hearts with her performance as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. However, clealy, she is not getting her dues in movies.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She played the role of Jhalkari Bai in it, and received good reviews for her performance. She later starred in Baaghi 3 in which she had a very small role, and nothing much to do.

Now, after nearly four years, Ankita has made her big screen comeback with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in which she plays the role of Yamunabai Savarkar, wife of Veer Savarkar. Well, the role doesn't have much to offer apart from a couple emotional scenes which is not exactly, but something similar to what she did in Manikarnika.

Even when we talk about her OTT project, Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late, looked more like a TV show. So, it looks like Ankita is getting typecast in same kind of emotional roles, and as an actress she is not able to grow. Earlier, many actresses coming from the TV background have spoken about how they get typecast in Bollywood, and we wonder if the same thing is happening with Ankita.

If we talk about her stint in Bigg Boss 17, even that looks like a family drama due to the involvement of her mother-in-law. We didn't much get to see Ankita as an individual in the show. While everyone had thought that she would win Bigg Boss, the actress couldn't even make it to the top 3.