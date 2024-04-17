Anu Malik Gives A Singing Shoutout To Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ahead Of Its Release! Watch Out!

With just 2 days left until the world witnesses a clutter-breaking, dark digital dogma relevant to today's youth and reality, with the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the hype for its release has soared to new heights with its raw and real trailer. The makers elevated it to the next level by releasing interesting snippets from the film. Taking the ever-rising fervor a notch higher, the makers have released an intriguing video in which Anu Malik gives a shoutout to LSD 2 in his own style.

Anu Malik seems to be fully immersed in the frenzy of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. A video has been released in which Anu Malik can be seen giving a shoutout to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 by singing his superhit song. As the composer sings the song, he brilliantly blends the lyrics expressing his excitement for the release of the film. Interestingly, Anu Malik will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film alongside Mouni Roy, Sophie Chaudhary and Tusshar Kapoor. With this video release, the excitement for the film's release has indeed reached new heights

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.