Are We Going To See Siddhant Chaturvedi And Alia Bhatt Collaborating For A New Project?

Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi are confirmed to be working together again on an upcoming project. The announcement has fans excited, especially after a slight confusion during the reveal. Siddhant called it their third collaboration, while Alia stuck to it being their second. This little detail has sparked some interest amongst viewers, some speculating that they may have a third hidden project, yet to be announced.

Their screen presence in their award winning film- "Gully Boy" was undeniable with the portrayal of each of their characters- MC Sher and Safeena, resonating deeply with fans. The idea of seeing them collaborate again is thrilling. While the upcoming ad campaign promises stunt action, some suggest that this might not be the only project on their plate. Fans are actively analysing their social media interactions, searching for any clues.

