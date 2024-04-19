Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Haldi: Wedding Function Kickstarts, Bride-To-Be Says 'Dhol Nagare Bajne Chahiye'

Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding Festivities Starts: Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding festivities has started. TV actress took to Instagram to give her fansa sneak peek of how the event of Haldi happened. Arti is all set to tie knot with her beloved Dipak on April 25, 2024. The wedding card has been distributed to friends, families, and celebrities. We expect to see big stars including Govinda and Bipasha Basu at the wedding party. Arti uploaded a video on Friday, sharing how her wedding festivities has kickstarted. Keep scrolling to take a look.

Advertisement

ARTI SINGH & DIPAK CHAUHAN WEDDING STARTS WITH HALDI CEREMONY

Arti Singh uploaded a video on Instagram on Friday, showing how her friends and family celebrated her Haldi event. The house was decorated with pink and yellow flowers. From the video it seems that they were celebrating before Haldi moments. Arti was seen dancing on dhol along with her best freind and mother.

Advertisement