Arti Singh Mehndi Ceremony: Bride-To-Be Stuns In THIS Unconventional Pre-Wedding Outfit, Inside PICS Revealed

Arti Singh Mehndi Ceremony: Where people generally wear green colored outfit on their Haldi ceremony, Arti Singh chose to stand out by not donning the same usual color on her pre-wedding ceremony. The actress seems to be the most happiest bride ever. Previously, in her Haldi ceremony, Arti donned a light green colored lehnga and a multi-colored blouse. Her pre-wedding ceremonies was attended by many tv celebs. However, who wasn't seen at the pre-wedding ceremonies were Arti's Govinda mama. Krushna Abhishek's sister previously claimed that Govinda will be attending the wedding. We think she meant only wedding day and not the pre-wedding festivities. Let us take an inside look at Arti Singh's mehndi ceremony.

ARTI SINGH'S MEHNDI CEREMONY INSIDE PICS

Arti Singh chose to wear something unusual at her mehndi function. Instead of donning the ususal green colored attire, Arti chose to go unconventional, sporting a purple colored suit. The purple outfit had golden thread work on it, adding the needed elegance. Arti previously claimed that she won't be wearing something grand at her pre-wedding function. Following the same, she chose soemthing comfortable yet elegant. The actress accessorized her outfit with a golden colored jewelery that adorned purple and red colored pearls on it.

