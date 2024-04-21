Arti Singh's Honeymoon Plans: TV Actress Says 'I Want To Spend Time...', Wedding Look, Plans & More REVEALED

Arti Singh's Honeymoon Plans: Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is an excited bride-to-be. From her bridal shower to haldi, we have seen her sharing every glimpse of the wedding moments on social media. Arti's sister-in-law Kashmere Shah hosted the bridal shower. Along with brother and sister-in-law there were other TV actors actresses luke Ragini Khanna, Mahhi Vij, Jau Bhanushal, and many others were present. Now that the wedding day is just 3 days away, fans are wondering what is Arti Singh's honeymoon plans.

WHAT IS ARTI SINGH'S HONEYMOON PLANS?

Arti Singh revealed to TOI that she does not have any honeymoon plan yet. The TV actress claimed that she recently shifted into her house and was busy revamping it, therefore, couldn't plan anything. She says, "I want to decorate my house, spend time there and then I will plan something."

