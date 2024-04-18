Arti Singh & Dipak Chauhan Wedding: Who Will Host Bigg Boss 13 star's Bridal Shower? Guest List, Theme, & More

Arti Singh Wedding: Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh will soon be tying the knot. Today, the TV actress was spotted taking blessings of Kashi Viswanath as she went there with her wedding card. The card that was presented in front of god was red in color. With golden border the inside details were written in whiet color. As Arti eagerly waits for April 25, the wedding day, her freinds and family are waiting for the ceremonial festivities to start. Now that the wedding date is near, many are speculating whethger friends will host bridal shower or will her sister-in-law Kashmere Shah take the responsiblity. Let us explore all the details, including guest list of the upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

WHO WILL HOST ARTI SINGH'S BRIDAL SHOWER?

Well, not friends but family will be hosting Arti Singh's briday shower. Bollywood personality and Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmere Shah will reportedly take the responsiblity of being the perfect hostess. TOI reveals that Arti's sister-in-law will host "dazzling and extravagant" bridal shower. The event will take place in one of the most premium restraunts of Mumbai.

Advertisement