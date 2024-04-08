Bade Miyan Chote Miyan A Propaganda Film? Ali Abbas Zafar Spills TRUTH| Our Core Identity Is...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: A Propaganda Film?: The distinction between propaganda and patriotism can often blur, yet Ali Abbas Zafar has dispelled any doubts regarding his film's intentions. Amid speculation about the movie's release timing in relation to the elections, the director emphasized that "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" primarily aims to entertain, without veering into propagandistic territory. Talking about the movie, Ali said, "I would say that if a film is entertaining." So is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan a propaganda film or a patriotic film? Let's clear it out.

Is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan A Propaganda Film?

The director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ali Abbas Zafar cleared the confused saying, "It (the move) will never fall into the propaganda zone." He further continued to claim that the idea of the movie is to entertain people. The director added, "Our core identity is that we make cinema for the measure of entertainment, and if through entertainment you can also evoke emotion, if your films can also have a heart or convey something important for society, then you have aced your cinema." However, Ali believes that if he makes a movie he want the viewers to get a good mssage out of it. Therefore, he accepted that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is indeed a patriotic movie.

