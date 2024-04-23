Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Fame Manushi Chhillar To Attend Cannes 2024 In This Look, Spills Beans On Sexy Outfit

Manushi Chhillar To Attend Cannes 2024: Indian celebrities often turns heads around when they walk down the red carpet of Cannes. This time the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant Manushi Chhillar will be seen donning the 77th film festival in her best self. Manushi recently gave an inside about how her dress will look at the film festival. Will she choose to wear a big gown and catch everyone's attention? Or, will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress choose to keep it simple at Cannes 2024? Let us explore.

MANUSHI CHHILLAR TO ATTEND CANNES 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Manushi Chhillar confirmed to India Today that she will be attending 77th Cannes film festival. The model first made her debut at Cannes in 2023. She recently said, "Yes, I will be going to Cannes this year as well." Claiming that she was there at the event last year too, Manushi said, "I'm excited to attend their 77th edition as well. It's always fun to be a part of such a global event."

