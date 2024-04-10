Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay-Tiger's Film Leaves Audience Whistling & Clapping During Screening In Dubai

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films is touted to be the biggest Eid release of 2024. The film's promotions are going on in full swing and recently the team was in Dubai for a special screening. As per sources, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan received great rounds of applause as well as cheer from the audience.

The source revealed,"The audience were rooting for Akshay and Tiger's action sequences and the theater was filled with whistle and cheers throughout. Even the songs saw people hooting."

