Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much BMCM Should Earn To Become HIT

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget And Box Office Target: After the success of last year's OTT hit Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is returning to the big screen with his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Featuring a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in key roles, this action-thriller stands as one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in 2022, sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its release. Notably, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Akshay and Tiger. With the film all set for its theatrical release, let's delve into its budget, plot, and other significant details below.

