Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cast: Who Is Rohed Khan? Meet Villain In Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film

Rohed Khan, who made a notable debut alongside Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas' last year, is gearing up for a significant role in the upcoming action movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (CM). In this high-budget film, Khan will be seen playing the antagonist against Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sources highlight that Khan's performance in 'Tejas' caught the attention of the makers of BMCM, leading to his casting in this eagerly-awaited project.

Interestingly, Khan had previously expressed a desire to work under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar during the filming of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. This wish has come to fruition with BMCM. His role as the villain is anticipated to be unforgettable and is expected to showcase his action skills like never before. The intensity of his confrontations with Akshay and Tiger is touted to be a key highlight of the film.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' boasts a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The movie is scheduled for an Eid release in April. In addition to BMCM, Khan has other notable projects lined up. He is involved in Zafar's 'Detective Sherdil' and is rumored to be a part of Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film 'Sarzameen'.

