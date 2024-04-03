Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Review: Akshay-Tiger’s Film Is Enjoyable Entertainer With Epic Action Sequences

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are among the most talked about action stars in the industry these days. While Akshay has successfully carved a niche for himself as Khiladi Kumar, Tiger's high octane action sequences have often left the audience in awe. And as Akshay and Tiger have collaborated for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans can't keep calm about it.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the trailer and songs have left the audience wanted for more. As this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is set to hit the screens on Eid this year, we have got our hands on the first review of the film which calls it an enjoyable entertainer.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan First Review

The review was shared by Always Bollywood which emphasised that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features epic one liners and impressive action sequences. The tweet read as, "The dynamic between @akshaykumar & @iTIGERSHROFF drives the film, delivering laughs and thrills in equal measure....From hilarious one-liners to epic action sequences, this movie delivers enjoyable entertainment". This isn't all. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also features Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, also got the rating of 3.5 stars.

Advertisement