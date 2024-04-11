Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Locks Horns With Ajay At Box Office

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Release LIVE Updates: The Indian box office is all set to witness the much awaited clash between the two superstars and the audience can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies have been the biggest Eidi for fans this year and the audience has been eagerly waiting for it.

To note, Maidaan happens to be a sports biographical drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962 under whose guidance the Indian team won two gold medals. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan features Ajay in the role of the football coach.

