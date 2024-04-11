Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Release LIVE Updates: Akshay Locks Horns With Ajay At Box Office


Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Release LIVE Updates: The Indian box office is all set to witness the much awaited clash between the two superstars and the audience can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies have been the biggest Eidi for fans this year and the audience has been eagerly waiting for it.

Advertisement

To note, Maidaan happens to be a sports biographical drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962 under whose guidance the Indian team won two gold medals. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan features Ajay in the role of the football coach.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action entertainer and has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in the lead while Prithviraj Zafar plays the role of the lead antagonist. The movie marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger.

As both the movies are hitting the screens on Eid, we bring you all the live updates about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan release:

Advertisement
1712804539

Siddharth Anand Reviews Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; Lauds Praises For 'Munna' Tiger Shroff

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is hitting the screens today, filmmaker Siddharth Anand reviewed the film and wrote, "@tigerjackieshroff my Munna! You were too good! So refreshing to see you in a light hearted @fun role after long. Good Luck. @aliabbaszafar bro! Wish you big success again! Thoroughly enjoyed the film.. fun banters, filled with action and a superb interval twist! Extremely well produced so congratulations Vashuji and Jackky!"

MOREBADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYANNEWS
Topics: #bade miyan chote miyan #akshay kumar
View More on Filmibeat
Published On April 11, 2024

Advertisement