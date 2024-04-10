Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Review Ratings: Akshay’s Film Gets Mixed Response But Prithviraj Steals Show

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Overseas Review Ratings: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's first collaboration Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been creating ripples in the industry ever since it was announced. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been an action entertainer that marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger. Also starring Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chillar in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated Eid releases.

Needless to say, the teaser, trailer and even the songs, everything about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has left the audience intrigued. As fans have been waiting to watch Akshay and Tiger's bromance, there was a recent change in the release plan as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release was pushed to April 11 in India owing to the moon sighting. However, the action entertainer has been released today (April 10) in abroad and the social media is abuzz with tweets about this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

