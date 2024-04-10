Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Akshay Kumar Calls BMCM India's Finest Action Film, Thanks Makers

With the much-anticipated Eid release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the horizon, Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar acknowledges the monumental efforts of the film's director and producer, while claiming it to be the epitome of action cinema in the Indian film Industry.

In a heartfelt moment Akshay thanked the director saying, "It's definitely made with a lot of love but also a lot of sweat and blood of one man and that is our director Ali Abbas. This man is responsible for everything that has happened."

