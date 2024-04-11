Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Out Of Akshay Kumar’s Last 10 Films, Only 3 Were HITS; Check List

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Following the success of last year's OTT sensation Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, director Ali Abbas Zafar has finally made a grand return to the silver screen with his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Boasting an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles, this action-packed thriller is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024. Backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in 2022, igniting huge anticipation among fans awaiting its release. Notably, the film signifies the first collaboration between Akshay and Tiger, adding an extra layer of excitement to its release. Well, their wait has finally ended as BMCM has hit the theatres today (April 11), on the special occasion of Eid. As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to open on a decent note, let's take a look at the box office verdicts of Akshay Kumar's last ten theatrical releases. Interestingly, only three film turned out to be commercial successes. Yes, you read that right! Mission Raniganj (2023) - Flop OMG 2 (2023) - Hit Selfiee (2023) - Flop Ram Setu (2022) - Flop Raksha Bandhan (2022) - Flop Samrat Prithviraj (2022) - Flop Bachchhan Paandey (2022) - Flop Sooryavanshi (2021) - Hit Bell Bottom (2021) - Flop Good Newwz (2019) - Hit According to reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is made on a whopping budget of around Rs 350 crore. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the film will be able to make a mark at the box office or not. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films including Sarfira, Singham Again, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, and Khel Khel Mein among others. Keep watching this space for more updates!
BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN RELEASED IN THEATRES
BOX-OFFICE VERDICT OF AKSHAY KUMAR'S LAST 10 FILMS
LIST OF AKSHAY KUMAR UPCOMING FILMS
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Following the success of last year's OTT sensation Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, director Ali Abbas Zafar has finally made a grand return to the silver screen with his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Boasting an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles, this action-packed thriller is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024.
Backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in 2022, igniting huge anticipation among fans awaiting its release. Notably, the film signifies the first collaboration between Akshay and Tiger, adding an extra layer of excitement to its release. Well, their wait has finally ended as BMCM has hit the theatres today (April 11), on the special occasion of Eid.
As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to open on a decent note, let's take a look at the box office verdicts of Akshay Kumar's last ten theatrical releases. Interestingly, only three film turned out to be commercial successes. Yes, you read that right!
Mission Raniganj (2023) - Flop
OMG 2 (2023) - Hit
Selfiee (2023) - Flop
Ram Setu (2022) - Flop
Raksha Bandhan (2022) - Flop
Samrat Prithviraj (2022) - Flop
Bachchhan Paandey (2022) - Flop
Sooryavanshi (2021) - Hit
Bell Bottom (2021) - Flop
Good Newwz (2019) - Hit
According to reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is made on a whopping budget of around Rs 350 crore. Now, it'll be interesting to see if the film will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.
After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films including Sarfira, Singham Again, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Shankara, and Khel Khel Mein among others.
Keep watching this space for more updates!