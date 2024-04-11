Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Out Of Akshay Kumar’s Last 10 Films, Only 3 Were HITS; Check List

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release: Following the success of last year's OTT sensation Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, director Ali Abbas Zafar has finally made a grand return to the silver screen with his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Advertisement

Boasting an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F in pivotal roles, this action-packed thriller is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2024.

Advertisement