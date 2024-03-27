Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff Unveils Jackky Bhagnani's Influence In His Casting

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Update: At a recent star-studded event, the much-awaited trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was unveiled, drawing attention from fans and Bollywood insiders alike. The event spotlighted the ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, alongside the producers from Pooja Entertainment.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff, playing one of the lead roles, shared his gratitude towards the production team. He specifically thanked Jackky Bhagnani for his crucial role in casting him. "Thank you to Vashu ji, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was actually Jackky who got me on board," Shroff stated.

Advertisement

The film acts as a sequel to a classic, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff taking the lead. The introduction of Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the lead heroines adds a fresh dynamic to the storyline. The trailer, loaded with action sequences, has already created a buzz, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.