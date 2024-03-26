Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer | Akshay Lauds Manushi For Her Action Sequences: It Really Surprised Me

The much-awaited trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is out, and the super glamorous actress Manushi Chhillar steals the limelight in the glimpse of the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The trailer of this Ali Abbas Zafar's action marvel promises to take you on a rollercoaster of thrills and action power. Manushi's unmissable charm and screen presence shines as one of the USP of the film.

During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar heaped praises on Manushi Chhillar. The two had previously shared screen space in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the actress will be seen performing action sequences on the screen for the first time, which is going to be something to look out for.

He stated, "I have to tell you, I was surprised watching Manushi doing action; she has done a lot of action in the film. It really surprised me because I remember Ali and I were discussing whether Manushi would be able to do so many action scenes. But he was absolutely right; Manushi has done great action. I have done a lot of action in my career for like 23 years, and this girl has taken and beaten alot. You guys watch this film, and you'll understand she has done a great job".

