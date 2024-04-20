Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: When Pooja Hegde Opened Up About Starring Opposite Salman Khan In The Sequel

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan currently has only one film that's officially announced which is AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. There have been reports of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 which is reportedly titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. However, the film is not yet officially announced. Recently, during the promotions of Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan, producer KK Radhamohan, revealed that writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and they will be soon narrating it to Salman.

Advertisement

Well, this reminds us that last year there were reports that Pooja Hegde, who was seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been roped in to romance the superstar in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 as well.

Advertisement