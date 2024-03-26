Banita Sandhu Commences Shoot For First Pan-India Film 'G2' In Bhuj, Gets Warm Welcome From Adivi Sesh

Banita Sandhu, celebrated for her roles in "October," "Sardar Udham," and "Adithya Varma," is now embarking on a new journey with the upcoming film "G2" in Bhuj, Gujarat. This film serves as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Goodachari." With its release, "G2" is set to offer a thrilling movie experience. For Banita Sandhu, this marks her debut in a pan-India project, broadening her appeal across the country.



Sharing her enthusiasm, Banita stated in a statement, "This is my first Pan-India film and I'm so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before, and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me." Her venture into international cinema has garnered widespread praise, establishing her as an emerging global talent.

Adivi Sesh, her co-star in "G2," has expressed his excitement about working with Banita, predicting an amazing collaboration. The rapport between Banita and Adivi is expected to add a unique layer to the movie, making it even more appealing to viewers.