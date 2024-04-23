Bhoomika Meena Exclusive Interview On Dukaan, Bollywood Debut, Audience Reaction

QUESTIONS FROM FILMIBEAT

Can you share with us your journey into acting and how you found your passion for the craft?

ANS - So, ever since I was a little girl, I was always performing. I was on the stage dancing, dramatics, and public speaking, I have done Visharad in Kathak. Dance was my first love. But I was also academically very good. Always one of the top 5 rankers in the class. My parents are doctors. So, I went on to pursue medicine. But even when I was pursuing MBBS from, Delhi, I was doing theatre there. Eventually, life happened and I realized that I had always wanted to be an actor. So I gathered the courage to follow my heart, finished my degree, and decided to move to Mumbai. So, here I am now. I have some work to my credit. And honestly, every single day I feel grateful that I had that realization. Because I am absolutely and completely in love with this beautiful art form called acting.

Advertisement

What attracted you to the script of "DUKAAN" and tell us something about the character of Kinjal you portray in the film?

ANS - The fact that it was so moving, it was written by Siddharth & Garima and that it was based on Surrogacy, just the whole package. And if I were to say about Kinjal, what I love the most about her is her, innocence and the journey that she goes through in the film. From an innocent girl in a village to a mature individual, she plays a crucial role in driving the story forward.

Advertisement