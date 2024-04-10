BIG Movie Releases This Week: Eid Special! From Ajay's Maidaan To Fahadh's Aavesham, Here's Are TOP Films

Big Banner Movies To Watch This Week: With Eid looming just around the corner, this upcoming weekend stretches luxuriously long, promising ample time for cinematic indulgence. But wait, there's more! Brace yourselves for the grand spectacle of blockbuster releases hitting screens this week, guaranteed to keep you enthralled from start to finish. From the uproarious comedy of 'Made Miyan Chote Miyan' to the timeless romance of 'Romeo', we've curated a stellar lineup encompassing Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema. Simply secure your tickets, gather your nearest and dearest, and settle into your favorite theater seat with a bucket of popcorn in hand. For the next glorious 2-3 hours, immerse yourself completely in the captivating drama unfolding before you. Let's embark on a journey through the cinematic marvels awaiting you this week.

1. BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action packed thriller drama. The movie was originally planned to release in cinemas on April 10 but knowing that Eid is being celebrated on April 11, the makers postponed the premiere date to Thursday, April 11, 2024. The storyline of the movie spins around Akshay and Tiger who are in the role of elite soldiers, teaming up to recover stolen weapon from masked madman. The movie also features Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in the vital role.

