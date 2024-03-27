Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police In Hookah Bar Raid At Bora Bazaar

Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police: Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, was one of several individuals detained following a raid at a hookah bar in Mumbai's Fort area last night. The police stated that a case was registered against the accused, and they were released after questioning.

As per reports, the Mumbai Police's Social Service Branch conducted a raid on the Sabalan hookah bar in Bora Bazaar following a tip-off.

The Mumbai police are investigating the use of prohibited tobacco in the hookahs at the Sabalan hookah bar. Following a late-night raid prompted by a tip-off, authorities suspect patrons were smoking hookahs containing the banned substance. If it were proven that they were disguising tobacco as herbal hookah, they could face charges under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, potentially resulting in hefty fines and imprisonment upon conviction.

As per the police, the hookah lounge in the Fort area of the city was operating unlawfully. During the raid on Tuesday, authorities confiscated ₹ 4,400 in cash along with nine hookah pots valued at ₹ 13,500. According to reports, the raid commenced at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and extended until 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

In 2018, following Gujarat, Maharashtra became the second state to ban hookah bars. The use of cigarettes and other tobacco is prohibited in many restaurants. The ban was implemented after the deadly Kamla Mills fire of 2017, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people and injuries to 55 others.

Munawar Faruqui's Career, Controversies, And Victories

The 32-year-old reality TV star Munawar Faruqui rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and rapper on YouTube several years ago. He gained significant attention in 2021 when he garnered headlines for spending a month in jail following complaints filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. This occurred after he made remarks about Hindu deities during one of his stand-up shows.

In response to the backlash, the comedian declared his decision to retire from comedy after facing cancellations of 12 shows within a span of two months, citing threats from right-wing groups as the primary reason.