Blast From The Past: When Aishwarya Rai Lost Her Cool At Media, Internet Finds Similarity With Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai has always been known as one of the most graceful Bollywood actresses. Her beauty is appreciated worldwide, however, it is also her intelligence and witty and informative answers to media's tricky questions for which she is famous for, apart from her acting. However, in an old video, which has recently resurfaced, Aishwarya could be seen lashing out at media people.

Why Did Aishwarya Rai Lost Her Cool At Media In The Old Video?

Aishwarya Rai has delivered a few excellent Hollywood projects in the 2000s, for which she was asked by one media person whether she is planning to move to Hollywood. During clarification, Aishwarya, who could be donning a yellow chiffon saree, lost her cool and said, "Wait a minute. When did I say that? In which interview? No, you show me the interview and then we'll talk."

