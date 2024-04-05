Blast From The Past: When Karan Johar Teased Deepika Padukone For Her Controversial RK Tattoo, Watch Reaction

Karan Johar making headlines for his questions and comments on his own show, Koffee With Karan, is not new. The director, who is known to wear heart on his sleeves, doesn't mind asking celebrities personal questions. While some questions get too personal, Karan sometimes stresses to the point where celebrities pass comments which become controversial at times.

Advertisement

Read more:

Karan Johar Teased Deepika For Her RK Tattoo

The affair between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor is like an open book. Especially, when Deepika publicly flaunted her tattoo, RK, with Ranbir's initials on her neck. However, the relationship didn't last long and both of them parted their ways after dating for a brief period.

Advertisement