Bollywood Movies RELEASING In April 2024; Amar Singh Chamkila, BMCM, Maidaan & More

Bollywood Movies Releasing In April 2024: From biographical sports-drama Maidaan to masala action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, biographical musical-drama Amar Singh Chamkila and more... Bollywood is all set to take care of your entertainment with a list of interesting releases this month.

Advertisement

Bollywood Movies Releasing In April 2024 List:

Wondering what to watch? No worries... Today, we bring you a list of 6 Bolly films with varied genres that you might wanna add to your watchlist this month. Let's have a look -

Advertisement

1) Maidaan

Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Priyamani

Release Date: In cinemas on 10th April 2024

Synopsis: Inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of Indian football, encapsulating the golden era from 1952 to 1962.

2) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Release Date: In cinemas on 10th April 2024

Synopsis: When a masked enemy rises within the nation, mercilessly targeting the military by stealing the country's most dangerous weapon, brooding Bade Miyan (played by Akshay) and cocky Chote Miyan (played by Tiger) strive to restore justice, delivering the heart-pounding action and an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

Advertisement

3) Amar Singh Chamkila

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

Release Date: Premieres on 12th April 2024 on Netflix

Synopsis: Follows the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs that were social commentaries or devotionals became massive hits in the 80's.

4) Do Aur Do Pyaar

Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta

Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy

Advertisement

Release Date: In cinemas on 19th April 2024

Synopsis: A couple on the brink of a breakup are cheating on each other with two sexy outsiders. Whilst they're waiting to reveal their secret and go their separate ways, life has other plans for them.

5) LSD 2

Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Cast: Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrat Ahluwalia, Swastika Mukherjee, Uorfi Javed

Release Date: In cinemas on 19th April 2024

Synopsis: Focuses on the theme of "Love in the Times of the Internet," which explores the difficulties and complexities that define modern relationships in our highly technology society. The film follows the lives of individuals as they deal with the complexities of modern love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Advertisement

6) Ruslaan

Director: Karan Butani

Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa

Release Date: In cinemas on 26th April 2024