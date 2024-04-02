Bollywood Movies RELEASING In April 2024; Amar Singh Chamkila, BMCM, Maidaan & More

Bollywood Movies Releasing In April 2024: From biographical sports-drama Maidaan to masala action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, biographical musical-drama Amar Singh Chamkila and more... Bollywood is all set to take care of your entertainment with a list of interesting releases this month. Wondering what to watch? No worries... Today, we bring you a list of 6 Bolly films with varied genres that you might wanna add to your watchlist this month. Let's have a look - Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma Cast: Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Priyamani Release Date: In cinemas on 10th April 2024 Synopsis: Inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of Indian football, encapsulating the golden era from 1952 to 1962. Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran Release Date: In cinemas on 10th April 2024 Synopsis: When a masked enemy rises within the nation, mercilessly targeting the military by stealing the country's most dangerous weapon, brooding Bade Miyan (played by Akshay) and cocky Chote Miyan (played by Tiger) strive to restore justice, delivering the heart-pounding action and an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience. Director: Imtiaz Ali Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Release Date: Premieres on 12th April 2024 on Netflix Synopsis: Follows the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs that were social commentaries or devotionals became massive hits in the 80's. Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy Release Date: In cinemas on 19th April 2024 Synopsis: A couple on the brink of a breakup are cheating on each other with two sexy outsiders. Whilst they're waiting to reveal their secret and go their separate ways, life has other plans for them. Director: Dibakar Banerjee Cast: Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Nimrat Ahluwalia, Swastika Mukherjee, Uorfi Javed Release Date: In cinemas on 19th April 2024 Synopsis: Focuses on the theme of "Love in the Times of the Internet," which explores the difficulties and complexities that define modern relationships in our highly technology society. The film follows the lives of individuals as they deal with the complexities of modern love, friendship, and self-discovery. Director: Karan Butani Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa Release Date: In cinemas on 26th April 2024 Synopsis: Ruslaan defines the story of a man and his fight for his love and identity.
